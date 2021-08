It’s a good time to be a scammer on the Internet. A lot of them have been earning thousands of dollars just for offering services that are not legit but are apparently in demand. One of the “growing businesses” now for these kinds of scammers is an Instagram-banning service. Basically, you pay the scammer to get an Instagram account banned and they use different methods to trick Instagram into banning the said account. Interestingly enough, these scammers also offer restoration services and at pretty exorbitant prices at that.