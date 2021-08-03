Contracting Association Calls for Extension of COVID-19 Leave Provision
A large contracting association is calling for the extension and permanent authorization of a contractor relief provision established in the CARES Act. Section 3610 of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, passed in March 2020, allows federal agencies to use their funds to give contractors sick or paid leave during the pandemic if they are not able to access their worksites or telework. It has already been extended a few times, pleasing industry groups.www.govexec.com
