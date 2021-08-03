Contracting Association Calls for Extension of COVID-19 Leave Provision

A new investigation is raising questions about Minnesota's COVID-19 testing program, the pricey contracts it awarded to private companies as the pandemic raged and how much of those costs will be passed on to taxpayers.What's new: APM Reports dug through droves of public records and found that the state "relied on no-bid contracts for companies backed by private equity, regulatory shortcuts, and a complicated payment structure" to get the program off the ground.Why it matters: The program was expensive, totaling $130 million so far, and the two private companies that secured most of that funding — Vault Health and...