Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Contracting Association Calls for Extension of COVID-19 Leave Provision

By Courtney Bublé
GovExec.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large contracting association is calling for the extension and permanent authorization of a contractor relief provision established in the CARES Act. Section 3610 of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, passed in March 2020, allows federal agencies to use their funds to give contractors sick or paid leave during the pandemic if they are not able to access their worksites or telework. It has already been extended a few times, pleasing industry groups.

www.govexec.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gao#Covid 19#Paid Leave#Gao#Psc#Contractor#Omb#Senate#House Armed Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Pensacola, FLthepulsepensacola.com

Ascension requiring COVID-19 for all employees/associates by Nov. 12

Ascension Health Systems is now requiring all employees and associates to get the COVID-19 vaccine, joining a growing number of health systems across the country and state. Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola is a full-service 566-bed hospital with 24/7 emergency care, with both adult and pediatric emergency rooms, offering a Level II Trauma Center, the region’s only Pediatric Trauma Referral Center, as well as the area’s only nationally certified Comprehensive Stroke Center.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Axios Twin Cities

What Minnesota's COVID-19 testing contracts might cost taxpayers

A new investigation is raising questions about Minnesota's COVID-19 testing program, the pricey contracts it awarded to private companies as the pandemic raged and how much of those costs will be passed on to taxpayers.What's new: APM Reports dug through droves of public records and found that the state "relied on no-bid contracts for companies backed by private equity, regulatory shortcuts, and a complicated payment structure" to get the program off the ground.Why it matters: The program was expensive, totaling $130 million so far, and the two private companies that secured most of that funding — Vault Health and...
Mansfield, OHrichlandsource.com

OhioHealth mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all employees, volunteers, associates

MANSFIELD -- OhioHealth announced Tuesday that it will require the COVID-19 vaccine for all its 35,000 associates, providers and volunteers. This requirement extends to both employed and independent physicians, to those in patient-facing and non-patient-facing roles and to students and vendors. The deadline to become fully vaccinated is Dec. 1.
Sarasota, FLsnntv.com

Fried calls on Governor for COVID-19 response

SARASOTA - Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried called on Governor DeSantis to take more action on COVID-19 in Sarasota today. Commissioner Fried says COVID cases are rising across the state, which is leading to crowding hospitals and long lines at COVID testing sites. Fried says Floridians have a right to daily updates on coronavirus cases which they are not currently getting.
Tucson, AZazpm.org

TUSD board calls emergency meeting on COVID-19

The Tucson Unified School District may be joining the list of districts statewide confronting the state legislature's ban on schools requiring masks or vaccinations. The TUSD governing board has called an emergency meeting Wednesday morning. The only action items on the agenda are a potential lawsuit to challenge the state's...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

DHS watchdog to blame data management for rocky PPE distribution: report

A forthcoming report from the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) watchdog is expected to blame data management for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) rocky distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) early in the coronavirus pandemic. The report is expected from DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari, who was appointed by...
International Business Times

Eviction Moratorium Extension Until Oct. 3: Who Is Covered By The New Ban?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued an extension on certain evictions in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The new two-month ban will cover parts of the country that are experiencing a “substantial” or “high” spread of the novel coronavirus, which could account for 80% of U.S. counties and 90% of the population. These places include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, among others, according to data from the CDC. The new freeze will last until Oct. 3.
U.S. PoliticsCSO

GAO report faults CIOs, OMB for slow adoption of cybersecurity recommendations

The US General Accountability Office (GAO) issued the 19-page report, “Cybersecurity and Information Technology: Federal Agencies need to Strengthen Efforts to Address High-Risk Areas” on July 29. It was preceded by President Biden’s comments made to the Office of the Director National Intelligence and staff and the leadership of the intelligence community on July 27. Both pointed out shortcomings in the cyber readiness of the United States government.
U.S. Politicsnewscenter1.tv

Biden pushes federal workers — hard — to get vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is announcing new requirements for federal workers and some contractors. It is requiring that any federal civilian worker who does not verify being fully vaccinated will be subject to universal masking, get tested weekly, physically distance from other employees and be subject to restrictions on official travel.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
U.S. PoliticsWKTV

Biden outlines strict rules for federal works not fully vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Biden administration is announcing new requirements for federal workers and some contractors. It is requiring that any federal civilian worker who does not verify being fully vaccinated will be subject to universal masking, get tested weekly, physically distance from other employees and be subject to restrictions on official travel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy