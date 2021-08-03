Cancel
Missouri State

Missouri Bicentennial Statehood Day set for Aug. 10

Moberly Monitor-Index & Democrat
 4 days ago

A special, public event on Missouri Statehood Day, marking the state’s bicentennial, will be held at the Missouri State Capitol August 10. The public is invited to attend a formal ceremony on the South Lawn of the Missouri Capitol beginning at 9 a.m. Governor Mike Parson, past governors and other dignitaries will recognize the 200 years of statehood. The public is invited to attend the ceremony in person. In addition, it will be livestreamed on Missouri2021.org for those who wish to attend virtually or view it later.

