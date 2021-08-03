Cancel
Corry, PA

Lighting the way

By Contributed photo
thecorryjournal.com
 4 days ago

Harecreek Campground held its annual Festival of Lights drive-thru event on July 23 and 24. More than 300 cars drove through the campground, enjoying the huge light display. Thanks to everyone who donated, a grand total of $3,800 was presented to the Corry Regional Fire Co. Representing Harecreek Campground is Dennis and Lorraine Mother presenting a check to Deputy Fire Chief Jerred Hodak of the fire department. Staff at the campground said they look forward to next year's Festival of Lights which will be held the fourth weekend in July 2022.

