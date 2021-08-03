Cool weather this week before temperatures heat up next Tuesday

We have another comfortable night ahead. Temperatures will be falling toward the upper 50s to around 60° for overnight lows. Skies will be mainly clear. Friday will be a repeat of the forecast. Expect lots of sun around early in the day, followed by some scattered clouds in the afternoon. A stray afternoon shower or storm is possible, but rain chances will be very low. Any rain that develops around the region will be very isolated in coverage. Temperatures rise a couple more degrees with highs in the middle 80s. Little change is expected in dew points, so it won’t be an overly humid afternoon. The lack of available moisture will continue to make it a struggle for any rain to develop, but if a shower can develop, it would be during the afternoon through early evening. Rain chances will come down as the sun sets Friday evening. Expect some scattered clouds around the Valley Friday night. It will be a tad warmer with lows in the lower to mid-60s.