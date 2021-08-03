Cancel
Cool weather this week before temperatures heat up next Tuesday

By Meteorologist Stacey Hanrahan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fabulously low humidity and pleasant temperatures will continue throughout the week before the super-steamy air begins to move in on Friday. Once it’s here it looks like it will take its shoes off and stay awhile as the Climate Prediction Center has put all of the northeast, including Central PA, in the slight risk category for excessive heat next Tuesday (08/10) through Thursday (08/12).

