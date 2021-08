HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "NV5") (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, announced today that it has been selected for a $16 million contract to upgrade liquefaction infrastructure at a Northeast utility's liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility. NV5 will provide engineering and procurement services for the upgraded facility. Liquefaction conversion provides utilities the ability to store large quantities of natural gas in a liquefied state. This liquefied natural gas can then be vaporized and used to supplement gas supplies during peak demand periods improving both the reliability and overall economics of the gas supply.