Gov’t launches study on COVID-19 vaccine dose interval for pregnant women

By Bryony Andrews
pharmatimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new clinical trial investigating the optimal gap between first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses for pregnant women is set to launch in England today. The Preg-CoV study, backed by £7.5 million of government funding and led by St George’s, University of London, will involve over 600 pregnant women between 18 and 44 years old being vaccinated with either the Pfizer/BioNTech or the Moderna vaccine. It will provide clinical trial data on the immune response to vaccination at either the shorter interval of four to six weeks, or the longer interval of eight to 12 weeks.

