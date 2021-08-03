Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

8/2/21: Giants Ride Rollercoaster Contest to Emphatic 11-8 Victory

By JDSalazar
Posted by 
Bay Area Sports Page
Bay Area Sports Page
 4 days ago

The Giants, by now, have surely learned that you can't put your guard down against any major league team, even when you emerge from a 10-game gauntlet against some of the best teams in baseball with a 7-3 result. The series loss to the Pirates in the midst of that stretch is testament enough to that fact. But at some point, you have games you just expect to win. The Diamondbacks are on pace for their worst season in *checks notes* ever, San Francisco came in with a 9-1 record against them, and they started DeSclafani, a pitcher with an ERA 1.32 points lower (a 2.06 FIP difference, too!) than Arizona's Taylor Widener. When Alex Dickerson (0 for last 17) remembered how much he loved Chase Field and mashed a grand slam to extend the lead to 7-1 in the 5th, it pretty much put a nail in the coffin containing any hopes the Diamondbacks had of winning this one.

www.mccoveychronicles.com

Comments / 0

Bay Area Sports Page

Bay Area Sports Page

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date with the latest sports news from around The Bay including, commentary analysis, photos and videos about the 49ers along with other sports teams around the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bay Area Sports Page keeps you connected with your favorite teams and games – all in one place.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Alex Dickerson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollercoaster#Diamondbacks#Fip#Chase Field#Astros#Rogers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jed Hoyer implies Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez are to blame for extension talks falling apart

The Chicago Cubs had one of MLB's busiest trade deadlines, moving franchise staples Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Báez to the Yankees, the Giants, and the Mets, respectively, last week as part of a rebuild. (The Cubs also traded reliever Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox.) All three of those individuals are scheduled to hit free agency this winter, which has inspired media members to ask Cubs president of operations Jed Hoyer why he couldn't get extensions done.
MLBSportsGrid

Kris Bryant Out of Giants Lineup Wednesday

Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports San Francisco Giants’ third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the lineup for Wednesday’s matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks. https://twitter.com/extrabaggs/status/1423068049930813443. In what appears to be a day off for the team’s recent acquisition, Bryant last played in the team’s 1-3 loss to the Diamondbacks...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Welcome Kris Bryant to the SF Giants with this bobblehead

Kris Bryant made an instant impact for the San Francisco Giants and there’s no better way to welcome him in than with a limited-edition bobblehead. The naysayers said the San Francisco Giants were fool’s gold. There’s no way they’d be able to hold off the Dodgers and Padres. Well, not...
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Unfazed by 4-0 deficit, Giants unleash epic ninth inning comeback

There are two types of people in this world. The first type of person gets halfway through a bad book and closes it, never to look at it again. They realize that if the book is bad at the halfway mark it will also be bad at the end point, and they should spend their time reading something else.
MLBDaytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Baseball History: Kris Bryant, Javy Baez and lost connections to 2016 Cubs

When the Chicago Cubs dealt away key components, and remnants, of its 2016 World Series championship, they also terminated a connection between Daytona Beach, the former Daytona Cubs, and Wrigley Field on the Windy City's northside. While Anthony Rizzo was raised in the Red Sox and Padres organization's before a...
MLBgiants365.com

Giants have an interest in Kris Bryant

Hello and happy Wednesday. The hot stove is heating up ahead of Friday's trade deadline, and after being linked to perhaps the best player available at the deadline, Max Scherzer, the San Francisco Giants have now been linked to arguably the second-best player available: Kris Bryant. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Tuesday that the Giants and Cubs have spoken about Bryant, the 2016 NL MVP.
MLBnumberfire.com

MLB Betting Guide: Monday 8/2/21

Which MLB games offer betting value on FanDuel Sportsbook? Let's see where we can zero in. Please note that lines are subject to change after this article is published, which impacts betting advice. All betting lines were taken from FanDuel Sportsbook, and you can check here to see their most updated numbers. You can also look at our oddsFire tool to get a feel for what the betting public is doing.
MLBperutribune.com

Giants go extras to win 11-8 after Diamondbacks rally

PHOENIX (AP) — Buster Posey didn't have the best night at the plate, yet the Giants' All-Star catcher impressed manager Gabe Kapler with his tenaciousness — and his baserunning. Posey doubled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning for San Francisco, then hustled to third on a fly ball...
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

8/2 Gamethread: Giants at Diamondbacks

The Giants are coming off of a successful home stand and are hoping to carry that momentum into Arizona tonight as they face off against the Diamondbacks and their young starting pitcher, Taylor Widener. Widener has appeared in eight games this season, having been called up most recently in early July. The Diamondbacks have won two of three games since his return, and he enters tonight’s game with a 4.42 ERA, a 5.67 FIP and 36 strikeouts to 16 walks in 36.2 innings pitched.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Giants' Kevin Gausman faces D-backs, looks to get back on track

Kevin Gausman was one of the best pitchers in baseball when he compiled a 1.73 ERA before the All-Star break. But things haven't gone well for the San Francisco right-hander since he made the All-Star team for the first time in his career. Gausman will try to regain his form...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 4, San Francisco 5 (10 Innings): Suckery, Thy Name Is Bullpen

So if I told you that a starter put up a line of 8 IP, 3 H, 0 R, striking out 4 and walking 2, you’d be forgiven for thinking that it had been a pretty good game. If I also told you that the offense had put four runs on the board in the first three innings, you’d think it had been even better. And honestly it was, right until the very bitter end.
MLBWest Hawaii Today

MLB capsules: Goodwin homers in 10th, White Sox beat Cubs 8-6 at Wrigley

CHICAGO — Brian Goodwin led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox regrouped to beat the Cubs 8-6 on Friday at Wrigley Field after Craig Kimbrel blew a three-run lead against his former team. Goodwin, who came in to run for Eloy Jiménez in...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Jon Lester's Home Run Gets Laugh Out of Cubs' David Ross

Lester's home run gets laugh out of Ross originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Ross remembered an old saying former Cubs pitchers Jon Lester and John Lackey used to share. “‘Never lost with 12 runs and air-tight defense,’” the Cubs manager recalled Tuesday. That saying certainly still holds up...
MLBPosted by
1440 WROK

Anthony Rizzo Sounds Off On Break Up With Cubs. Won’t Be Back

The rough week for the Cubs and their fans just got a little rougher. It all started on Monday when Jed Hoyer went on a few Chicago radio stations to explain the moves he made at the trade deadline that saw core players and team favorites, Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javy Baez all get traded to other teams before they reach free agency in the off season.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tom Ricketts finally wants to spend big for Cubs and Wrigley Field

Fans of the Chicago Cubs were left wondering what the blueprint was for the team moving forward after the major fire sale that took place at the MLB Trade Deadline. Of note, the Cubs traded: Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez, Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel and plenty of others. It set into motion what appears to be a rebuild in Chicago.
MLBchatsports.com

All-Star Kyle Schwarber weighs in on the anticipated breakup of the Cubs’ core

DENVER — If only Kyle Schwarber had gotten under a July 2 fastball from Dodgers lefty Julio Urias just a tiny bit more, it would have been yet another home run. Instead, the bull-necked, barrel-chested darling of the Nationals roped a base hit into right center, took a wide turn around first base and — oh, no.

Comments / 0

Community Policy