Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Letter to the Editor: Seeing honor in Native American Imagery

klcjournal.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLetter to the Editor: Seeing honor in Native American Imagery. Writer shares his views in response to comments made in a Journal Live virtual mascot discussion and a Spring edition article. I’m a 30-year resident of Manhattan, parent of two daughters who are Manhattan High School graduates, grandfather of five...

klcjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Indians#Kansas State University#Journal Live#Manhattan High School#Mhs#Klc#Pro American#Shawnee#Prairie Band Potawatomi#Tuscaroran Iroquois#U S Navy#Native American#Contemporary Educational#Kansas Editor#The Journal#The Klc Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Science
Related
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

Mom asked school too many questions on critical race theory. Now, a teacher's union is suing her for it.

The critical race theory has become a controversial topic in the United States in recent months, with conservatives and the right-wing doubling down on their claim that any study of racism in American, past, and present, will cause more division. A Mom from Rhode Island, Nicole Solas, is being sued for repeatedly asking questions on the curriculum at her kindergarten-aged daughter's school including whether the school teaches critical race theory and anti-racism. A teacher's union has filed a suit to block compliance with her public information requests on various matters citing the requests include copies of teachers' emails, which the union argues is a violation of teacher's privacy, reported Yahoo News. The suit argues that Solas' public information requests, nearly 200 of them, were concerning materials that are not subject to Rhode Island's public records law.
Collegestennesseestar.com

University of Minnesota Professor Opposes School Hiring Police ‘in the City of George Floyd Uprising’

A professor at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities is pushing back against the school’s decision to hire more police officers. Nate Mills, a professor of English, criticized the school in a tweet saying “In consistency with the city of Minneapolis, the University of Minnesota has decided, in the city of the George Floyd Uprising and continued racist police violence, that it too needs *more* police officers.”
SocietyUpNorthLive.com

UC Davis Study: White males chose 'racist' names for fish

This sounds fishy researchers at University of California, Davis have turned to fish for their racism studies. Published online in late July, the study argues that calling some fish “rough” or “trash” is a racist term that comes from “white males’” dominance of freshwater fisheries in North America for the past three centuries, according to Campus Reform.
Urbana, ILillinois.edu

A Reckoning At Covenant Fellowship Church

Since 1990, Covenant Fellowship Church has been a well respected Christian church on the campus of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a congregation of thousands of students, most of whom are Asian Americans. But the church is now in crisis following bombshell reporting by WBEZ (the NPR member station in Chicago) showing a long history of sexual and spiritual abuse amongst congregants, and subsequent cover-ups by church leadership. We spoke to two WBEZ reporters who broke the story.
Washington Statebasinbusinessjournal.com

Cannabis research center established at Washington State University

PULLMAN – Washington State University’s early efforts on cannabis research have now grown into a full, multi-disciplinary research center with nearly 100 scientists working on a diverse range of cannabis-related projects. The newly christened Center for Cannabis Policy, Research and Outreach (CCPRO), was officially approved by the WSU Faculty Senate...
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Montana native disappointed during visit home

I’m a native Montanan, recently returned for vacation. I was appalled to see basically no one wearing masks indoors. This began at the airport, despite a federal mandate, and continued everywhere, despite a crummy 45% vaccination rate. Unsurprisingly, there was a COVID-19 surge during our visit from 250 to 1,000 cases per week. With no meaningful response from the state’s so-called leaders, we left early.
CollegesWorld Bank Blogs

Adjunct Professor, School of Foreign Service. Georgetown University

Jennifer Wistrand is a Post-Doctoral Fellow with ISIM. She is also an Adjunct Professor for CERES where she is currently teaching “Political and Cultural Narratives of Central Asia” and has previously taught “Migrants and Displaced People in Eurasia.”. Jennifer is an anthropologist who is interested in academic and policy questions...
Tuscaloosa, ALthisisalabama.org

Thriving Fullbright students turn a national spotlight on UA

The University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa has been in the national spotlight in recent years as a Top Producing Institution for recipients of Fulbright’s U.S. Student Program. The prestigious year-long grant, which dates back to the 1940s, awards winners fully-funded Study and Research opportunities or English Teaching Assistantships abroad. The program has grown significantly over the decades and now comprises hundreds of scholarships, approximately 140 countries, and is the largest cultural exchange program that exists.
Fairfield, CTWTNH.com

Quinnipiac University professor writes cookbook for college students

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A clinical associate professor of athletic training and sports medicine at Quinnipiac University has written a cookbook for college kids. “There are many recipes in the book that are specifically dorm-friendly,” said Dana Angelo White, author of “Healthy, Quick & Easy College Cookbook.”. White gives students...
Colorado Stateksut.org

Colorado Governor Rescinds A Piece Of Anti-Native American Language From State Law

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Singing in non-English language). PAOLO ZIALCITA, BYLINE: Polis signed the order at a ceremony outside the state capitol. It officially repeals proclamations made by territorial Governor John Evans in 1864 requiring Native Americans to gather in camps and calling for citizens to kill anyone who didn't comply. That order incited what became known as the Sand Creek Massacre, in which at least 230 Cheyenne and Arapaho people were killed by government troops. Most were women, children and elders.
ReligionCourier News

Historic American church set to integrate its slavery ties

The great contradiction of Boston's Old North Church is that a site pivotal to the freedom of the nation is the same place where slave owners and traders once worshiped. Now, with a $75,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities announced Tuesday, the foundation responsible for the preservation of the church campus and the visitor experience plans to overhaul its educational programming to better reconcile and integrate those ties to slavery.
Arizona Stateasu.edu

ASU Law welcomes largest, most diverse and highest credentialed class in its history

The Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University will welcome its most highly credentialed class for the fourth year in a row, with the incoming fall 2021 Juris Doctor students holding a median LSAT score of 166 and a median GPA of 3.85, ASU Law’s strongest ever. It is also the largest class in school history, with over 300 first-year JD students attending this fall.
Wauseon, OHthevillagereporter.com

Wauseon Schools Face A New State Resolution To Retire Native American Mascots

A Resolution was put forward in the Ohio House of Representatives this month with the purpose of encouraging schools to retire the use of Native American mascots. The resolution was put forward by Representatives Adam Miller (D-Columbus) and Jessica Miranda (D-Forest Park). “School spirit is about the teachers, students, community,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy