Valve has pulled back the curtain on its long-rumoured handheld console, and we’ve got all the information you need to preorder your very own Steam Deck. It’s finally here folks, the Steam Deck is real and it might be one of the most impressive consoles of recent years. With the Nintendo Switch OLED having only just been revealed last week, however, it does feel as though Valve has been waiting for Nintendo to make the first move, and boy has it paid off.