Accuser's Attorney Reacts To State Report On Gov. Cuomo's Sexual Harassment

By Ari Shapiro
NPR
 2 days ago

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Debra Katz, an attorney representing Charlotte Bennett who is a former executive assistant of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Fox News

Reporter who accused Gov. Cuomo of bullying says CNN host needs to come clean about role in sibling’s scandal

Lindsay Nielsen, a former Albany-based investigative reporter who spoke to state investigators during their probe of the New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, thinks CNN viewers deserve an explanation from the troubled governor’s little brother. Nielsen has accused Cuomo’s administration of intimidation and bullying and took part in Attorney General...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Cuomo had accuser Bennett do pushups in his office, AG says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo once had a female staffer do pushups for him in his office, and later invited her to lift weights at the Executive Mansion gym, according to the blockbuster report on sexual harassment allegations against him released Tuesday. Then-aide Charlotte Bennett did 20 pushups inside the...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Rudy Giuliani comes to Andrew Cuomo’s defense in sex-harass scandal

Scandal makes strange bedfellows. Republican former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come to the defense of embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latter’s sexual harassment imbroglio, arguing that Cuomo has had his reputation irreparably damaged without due process. Giuliani, who also served as personal lawyer to former president...
NBC News

I worked for Andrew Cuomo. New allegations made me rethink my own Albany experience.

Shock waves reverberated throughout New York and the rest of the country when state Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a report concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had harassed 11 women in his office. The report was much more damning than insiders expected, yet the governor’s taped response denying all the allegations was not surprising. After all, no one does defiance like Cuomo.
PoliticsMSNBC

Biden calls on Andrew Cuomo to resign. He's not the only Cuomo who needs to go.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report Tuesday detailing multiple instances of sexual harassment and nonconsensual touching by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. According to James, the harassment was prolific and egregious: 11 women, nine of whom are current or former state employees, said the governor touched their bodies under their shirts, kissed them on the lips or made sexual comments — like asking his female aide to play “strip poker” — and retaliated against one of them when they complained. One state trooper said he ran his finger from her neck down the back of her spine in an elevator, whispering “Hey, you,” and asked her for help finding him a girlfriend who “can handle pain.”
WIBX 950

Andrew Cuomo Could Be The 2nd NY Governor To Be Impeached. Who Was the First?

The world seems to be closing in on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo following the NYS Attorney General report that charges he violated his own sexual harassment rules. Democrats in the state and across the country are now calling for him to resign. Meanwhile, New York's legislative judiciary committee is reconvening on Monday to continue talks about impeachment.
Pennsylvania StateNewsweek

Dem Governors of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Rhode Island Call on Cuomo to Resign

Four Democratic governors from neighboring states urge New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resign from office. On Tuesday, Governors from New Jersey (Phil Murphy), Pennsylvania (Tom Wolf), Connecticut (Ned Lamont), and Rhode Island (Dan McKee) issued a joint statement following a report from New York Attorney General Letitia James regarding sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.

