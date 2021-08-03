Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ravalli County, MT

WMMH receives $12,000 from Bitterroot Secret Garden Tour

By Michelle McConnaha
ravallirepublic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bitterroot Secret Garden Tour donated $12,000 to the Western Montana Mental Health Center last week. The Bitterroot Secret Garden Tour offers people a chance to see the usually private gorgeous yards, unusual landscapes and meticulous gardens in the valley. Organizers coordinate the tour, arrange sponsors, gather gardening delights to present with each ticket purchased and select a non-profit to receive all ticket sales.

ravallirepublic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stevensville, MT
State
California State
County
Ravalli County, MT
Local
Montana Society
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
City
Hamilton, MT
State
Ohio State
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Buchanan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Bitterroot Valley#Mental Health#Secret Garden#Wmmh#Bsgt#House#The Ravalli County Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

The Taliban has claimed its first provincial capital following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan. Zaranj, the capital city of Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, was taken by Taliban forces on Friday, The Washington Post reported, several days after the insurgent group made inroads in two major cities — Kandahar and Herat — for the first time in nearly 20 years.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy