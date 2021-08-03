WMMH receives $12,000 from Bitterroot Secret Garden Tour
The Bitterroot Secret Garden Tour donated $12,000 to the Western Montana Mental Health Center last week. The Bitterroot Secret Garden Tour offers people a chance to see the usually private gorgeous yards, unusual landscapes and meticulous gardens in the valley. Organizers coordinate the tour, arrange sponsors, gather gardening delights to present with each ticket purchased and select a non-profit to receive all ticket sales.ravallirepublic.com
