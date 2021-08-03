Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Employers Are Struggling As Workplaces Divided Over Vaccine And Mask Policies

By Yuki Noguchi
NPR
 2 days ago

As the Delta variant spreads, stakes are even higher for employers managing workplace divisions over vaccine and changing mask guidelines. In Florida, the pandemic continues to exact its price. New cases are rising, and a record number of COVID patients are hospitalized - more than 11,000. All this ramps up pressure on employers trying to keep workers safe. NPR's Yuki Noguchi reports on one firm's struggles.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ari Shapiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Cdc#Npr News#Felbm S#Funicular#Verb8tm Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New poll discovers who Americans blame for current COVID-19 surge

National data shows improvement among Americans’ sentiment toward vaccinations. The poll also reveals moderate distinctions between who is to blame for the recent outbreaks based on vaccination status. Trust in public health officials is also strong. Americans’ positivity toward vaccination may not be waning as new national data suggests that...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Healthnbc25news.com

What Does The Law Actually Say About Vaccine Mandates?

As local governments and employers increasingly turn to COVID-19 vaccine mandates to compel workers to get immunized, trial attorney Karen Conti said employees could have little legal recourse if they object to the requirements. “There’s plenty of precedents that the federal government or private employers can mandate a vaccination,” Conti...
Personal FinancePosted by
MyChesCo

Paid Leave Credit Available for Providing Leave to Employees Caring for Individuals from a COVID-19 Immunization

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The IRS recently updated frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the paid sick and family leave tax credits under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP). The updates clarify that eligible employers can claim the credits for providing leave to employees to accompany a family or household member or certain other individuals to obtain immunization relating to COVID-19 or to care for a family or household member or certain other individuals recovering from the immunization.
U.S. PoliticsNPR

Biden's COVID-19 Vaccine Policy For Federal Workers Raises Questions

As a candidate, President Biden billed himself as a union man. But when his administration released new vaccination guidelines to federal workers, it seems those unions were not initially at the table. Anthony Reardon is the president of the National Treasury Employees Union, or NTEU, and he says that while these guidelines seem fair, it would've been nice to have been looped in on the conversations right at the beginning.
Proteststennesseestar.com

Minnesotans Organize Protest for Medical Freedom Following Vaccine Mandates for Some Healthcare Providers

Minnesotans are organizing a protest for medical freedom following several Minnesota healthcare providers requiring employees to take the COVID vaccine or lose their jobs. The protest will be held at the Minnesota State Capitol on August 28 at 10 a.m. Mayo Clinic, Allina Health, and M Health Fairview are three major healthcare providers that will be requiring employees to take the vaccine. The organizers are holding the protest to “demand informed consent and transparency in matters of health choice and medical freedom without coercion.”
PharmaceuticalsNPR

The FDA Faces Mounting Pressure To Grant Full Approval For COVID-19 Vaccines

Here in the U.S., the FDA is facing mounting pressure to grant full approval for COVID vaccines that are currently under emergency use. Some experts and lawmakers feel the approval would help persuade those still skeptical about getting the vaccine. And that includes Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University. She joins us via Skype. Doctor, what does the FDA typically look for in deciding whether to grant a vaccine full approval?
Economynewenglandinhouse.com

Cannabis in the workplace: Employers’ obligations

Four New England states now allow medical and recreational use of marijuana, which means local companies must review their current drug testing and substance use policies to ensure they are compliant with state and federal laws. With Connecticut legalizing recreational marijuana in June — and Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont laws...
Public HealthColumbia Missourian

MU Health to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees by Oct. 1

All employees, students and providers who work, learn or practice medicine at MU Health Care facilities must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, unless granted a medical or religious exception, it was announced Thursday. The Oct. 1 vaccination deadline provides time for employees to become fully vaccinated prior to the...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

As Mask Policies Return How Will The County's Largest Employer Respond?

Wegmans has joined Giant Eagle in putting a mask policy back in place. With concerns over the spread of the Delta variant, even among people who are vaccinated, both grocery store chains will require masks for all employees and strongly request that customers mask up too. So how will Erie...

Comments / 0

Community Policy