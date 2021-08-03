Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Patrick Henry McFadden

Bristol Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Henry McFadden passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 surrounded by his family and is now teeing it up on Heaven’s version of St. Andrews Golf Course with his beautiful wife Enza by his side. Pat was born Dec. 27, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois to Roger and Helen (Blount) McFadden. He served proudly in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne at the U.S. Army Element, Allied Forces South, Naples, Italy. A cherished memory of his time on base was being assigned to former President Harry S. Truman and his family as a secretary-stenographer during their three-day visit to the NATO Southern European Headquarters. He met and married Vincenza (Enza) Esposito, the love of his life, in Naples, Italy. They were married for 52 years until her death in 2007. Pat and Enza moved to Bristol, Conn., in 1957 to raise their family. He worked at Travelers Insurance as an adjuster before founding the Wolcott Insurance Agency in Wolcott, Conn. He retired in 1996 when he merged his agency with Tracy-Driscoll Insurance.

www.bristolpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patrick Henry#Chicago Cubs#World Series#Health Insurance#The U S Army Element#Allied Forces South#Nato#Southern European#Travelers Insurance#Tracy Driscoll Insurance#The Wolcott Exchange Club#Unico#The Sons Of Italy#Corporator#Bristol Hospital#Chippanee Golf Club#Pequabuck Golf Club#Po Box
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Messi to leave Barcelona due to 'financial obstacles' -club statement

MADRID, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract, the La Liga club said on Thursday, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of the deal. Messi, who joined Barca's youth set-up aged...

Comments / 0

Community Policy