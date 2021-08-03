Patrick Henry McFadden passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 surrounded by his family and is now teeing it up on Heaven’s version of St. Andrews Golf Course with his beautiful wife Enza by his side. Pat was born Dec. 27, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois to Roger and Helen (Blount) McFadden. He served proudly in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne at the U.S. Army Element, Allied Forces South, Naples, Italy. A cherished memory of his time on base was being assigned to former President Harry S. Truman and his family as a secretary-stenographer during their three-day visit to the NATO Southern European Headquarters. He met and married Vincenza (Enza) Esposito, the love of his life, in Naples, Italy. They were married for 52 years until her death in 2007. Pat and Enza moved to Bristol, Conn., in 1957 to raise their family. He worked at Travelers Insurance as an adjuster before founding the Wolcott Insurance Agency in Wolcott, Conn. He retired in 1996 when he merged his agency with Tracy-Driscoll Insurance.