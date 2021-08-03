CDC Director On Global Vaccine Deliveries, Variants, Masks And Mass Eviction Threats
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky about the Biden administration's effort to increase vaccination internationally. It's feeling like the early days of the pandemic - so much news about the coronavirus each and every day. And today is no different. Just this afternoon the Biden administration is marking the delivery of 110 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. They've gone to more than 50 countries from Afghanistan to Zambia. This is an effort to combat the ever-evolving coronavirus variants. That comes along with news that the CDC is announcing a new, limited eviction moratorium. It targets counties experiencing high and substantial spread of the coronavirus, largely driven by the highly infectious delta variant. That would cover about 90% of the country. I asked CDC Director Rochelle Walensky about the new moratorium when we spoke today.www.npr.org
