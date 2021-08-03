CDC Director On Global Vaccine Deliveries, Variants, Masks And Mass Eviction Threats

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.