Elizabeth (Bunn) DiBiase, 84, of Thomaston, widow of Louis J. DiBiase, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, peacefully at her home. She was born Sept. 27, 1936, in Bristol, daughter of the late Albert and Hilda (Larson) Bunn. Prior to her retirement she was employed by the Waterbury Post Office. Betty loved duckpin bowling, Scrabble, crossword puzzles, sewing, vegetable and flower gardening and vacationing in the Amish country. She most especially enjoyed a slice of pie for dessert! But her greatest joy was spending time with her family.