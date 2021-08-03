Disney's Annual Pass Replacement Has Been Announced, And There Are Some Big Changes

Except in very limited cases, new Disney World Annual Passes have NOT been sold since the parks closed last March. We think there are several reasons why Annual Passes might not have been sold for a while, including Disney World possibly wanting to manage the percentage of Passholders visiting. Not too long ago, a glitch made us think Annual Passes were available to be purchased, but Stitch ate the page (we’re all too familiar with that sight) and we couldn’t complete the purchase. But now things are CHANGING — soon you can buy Disney World Annual Passes once again!