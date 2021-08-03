Disney's Annual Pass Replacement Has Been Announced, And There Are Some Big Changes
Disney started 2021 with some grim news for big fans of its theme parks when it was announced in January that the Annual Passholder program would be ending. The popular option often filled Disneyland with locals who had the option to take their weekends off and spare evenings back to the Happiest Place on Earth. But following the COVID-19 pandemic, it has had to make many adjustments including this premium perk. Six months later, Disney’s replacement has been announced, and it’s called the Disneyland Resort Magic Key Program.amp.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0