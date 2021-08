"Metallica: The $24.95 Book" will be released on August 15 via Backbeat Books, an imprint of Rowman & Littlefield. With more than 125 million records sold worldwide, METALLICA is the biggest metal band of all time. Four decades into their unparalleled career, METALLICA is a massive cultural force which drastically changed the sound of popular music by creating its own rules. Yet for all their popularity, METALLICA can seem impenetrable, raising more questions and inspiring more discourse as their mythos grows. They're rarely given the kind of literary appreciation and analysis usually saved for the biggest rock artists, until now.