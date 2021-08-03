Cancel
Cobra Kai star in talks to lead DC movie Blue Beetle

By Emily Garbutt
gamesradar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña is reportedly set to lead the DC movie Blue Beetle, according to The Wrap. Maridueña will play Jaime Reyes (AKA Blue Beetle), who first appeared in DC Comics in 2006 – although different interactions of the character can be traced all the way back to 1939. Jaime is a teenager who discovers the sacred Blue Beetle scarab in a parking lot. It fuses with him while he sleeps and morphs into a battle suit allowing him to fight crime and travel in space. Blue Beetle also becomes part of the Teen Titans and the Justice League and he will be the first Latinx superhero to appear in a DC movie.

