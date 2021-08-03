Cobra Kai star in talks to lead DC movie Blue Beetle

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. DC’s cinematic film franchise is steadily growing with new movies like The Suicide Squad heading to theaters and others like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom currently in production. There are also a number of other movies in early development such as Batgirl and Blue Beetle. Both films, which have been in the works for a while, are finally making progress, and Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña was reported to be in talks to play Blue Beetle just this week. Now, the up-and-coming actor has seemingly confirmed his casting with the help of a sweet post.