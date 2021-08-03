Fetty Wap Posts Emotional Video Remembering 4-Year-Old Daughter Lauren who Died
Fetty Wap was emotional when he asked his fans to pay tribute to his late 4-year-old daughter ... soliciting them to post butterfly pics as a way of honoring her life. The rapper held a picture of his young daughter, Lauren Maxwell, and kissed it during a brief Instagram Live session ... calling her "my shorty." Fetty asked his followers to do him a solid by posting butterflies in the comments section.www.tmz.com
