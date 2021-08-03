Cancel
Celebrities

Fetty Wap Posts Emotional Video Remembering 4-Year-Old Daughter Lauren who Died

TMZ.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFetty Wap was emotional when he asked his fans to pay tribute to his late 4-year-old daughter ... soliciting them to post butterfly pics as a way of honoring her life. The rapper held a picture of his young daughter, Lauren Maxwell, and kissed it during a brief Instagram Live session ... calling her "my shorty." Fetty asked his followers to do him a solid by posting butterflies in the comments section.

Fetty Wap
Celebrities
Distractify

Fetty Wap Only Has His Right Eye, but What Caused Him to Lose His Left?

As he's achieved greater and greater success, fans have only become more curious about the details of Fetty Wap's personal life. The rapper is now 30 years old, and some have started to notice that he only has one eye. Although his single eye certainly hasn't stood in the way of his success, some are wondering what happened to his other eye that left him with just one.
Celebrities

Fetty Wap’s daughter’s cause of death revealed

Fetty Wap’s daughter died of heart defect complications. The 30-year-old rapper’s four-year-old child Lauren Maxwell – whom he shared with US dancer Turquoise Miami – passed away on June 24 from “a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies”, TMZ reports. Lauren had suffered with a heart...
Family Relationships
Us Weekly

Fetty Wap’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers

Fetty Wap is loving fatherhood! The rapper became a dad in May 2011 and has been sharing his sweet moments with his children via social media ever since. The songwriter shares his eldest child, Aydin, with Ariel Reese. Four years after the little one’s birth, the New Jersey native welcomed daughter Zaviera with Lezhae Keona in 2015. The former couple also welcomed son Zy in 2018.
Family Relationships
93.1 WZAK

Hot Spot: Family Breaks Silence On The Passing Of Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter [WATCH]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Biz Markie is now being laid to rest today at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts in Patchogue, New York. Reverend Al Sharpton will be delivering the eulogy. It will be a private event for close friends and family. The legnedary rapper lost his battle to diabetes on July 16. In other sad news, Fetty Wap’s family is breaking their silence on the recent lost of his 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell.
Celebrities

Fetty Wap Breaks Down In Tears While Paying Tribute To His Daughter Who Passed Away

We previously reported that Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter, Laruen, has passed away. The cause of her passing is unclear- yet, her mother Turquoise Miami shared a heartfelt message about her late daughter. The message read, “this is my amazing ,beautiful , funny , vibrant, loving ,talented , smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself “ i love you LAUREN ”because they say that souls can feel your love #rip.”
Celebrities

Fetty Wap’s daughter died from heart defect complications: report

Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell died of complications from a heart defect she had since birth, according to a new report. Lauren’s cause of death was a fatal cardiac arrhythmia – an irregular heartbeat — due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies, according to TMZ, which cited the death certificate.
Celebrities

Fetty Wap Breaks Down On IG Live After Death Of Daughter

Fetty Wap went on Instagram Live, Tuesday, to tribute his late daughter, Lauren Maxwell. While sharing pictures of Maxwell he broke down into tears and thanked fans for their support. “She’s good. My baby’s happy now,” the New Jersey rapper said on the live stream. “My shorty,” he added before...
Celebrities

Fetty Wap Says Late Daughter Lauren Would Be 'Happy As Hell' Following Outpouring Of Support After Her Passing

Fetty Wap appears to have responded following the news that his 4-year-old daughter, Lauren, has passed away. The 30-year-old reportedly took to Instagram Live, per Hollywood Unlocked, to chat with fans after the sad news emerged. The clip started with the "My Way" hitmaker standing outside and wiping away tears as "Get You The Moon" by Kina played in the background.
Celebrities

Turquoise Miami: Everything We Know About Fetty Wap’s Ex

Sad news broke recently that Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell had passed away, as confirmed on social media by the rapper’s ex Turquoise Miami. The devastating post went live this past Sunday, in which Miami shared a video of Maxwell bobbing and smiling in a swimming pool. “This is...
Celebrities

Fetty Wap’s Baby Momma Pleads With Fans To Stop Judging His Parenting Skills As He Mourns Death Of 4-Year-Old Daughter

Fetty Wap is continuing to mourn his daughter Lauren Maxwell’s unexpected death. While on Instagram Live on Monday, the rapper confirmed the 4-year-old’s tragic passing as he paid tribute to his little one. In a video shared across social media platforms (below), the 30-year-old was seen holding and kissing a photo of his baby girl before asking viewers to post “all butterflies” in the comment section because “she loved” them.

