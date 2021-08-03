Eviction Moratorium: How It Could Affect Millions and Where To Seek Additional Aid

Evictions could spike in Pennsylvania and across the nation because an eviction moratorium was lifted this weekend. Officials said counties in Pennsylvania are distributing about $800 million in federal relief to help with outstanding rent, utility and other payments, but federal rules have slowed the flow of money to those in need. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put the moratorium in place in September. Officials said more than 11 million people in the country are currently late on their rent payments.