Eviction Moratorium: How It Could Affect Millions and Where To Seek Additional Aid
The pandemic caused millions of lower- and middle-income workers to lose their jobs last year. To keep Americans in their homes, Congress passed a temporary eviction moratorium, which has been extended several times by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and administrative action. The federal ban on evictions expired this past Saturday, nearly 11 months after the CDC put the moratorium in place.www.gobankingrates.com
Comments / 0