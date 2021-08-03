British Sneaker Brand to Expand to Saks Houston This Year

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Newly formed, Houston-based Sekai Hospitalityis set to open its initial two nightclubs in Houston this fall. The first will be located in the former Benjys restaurant at 5922 Washington Avenue. The new facility is described as an “elevated boutique nightclub.” It shall be called WYLD CHLD.Brooklyn, New York designer Marc Dizon, whose international work spans two collaborations in Rome with famed architect Richard Meier to Hakkasan Las Vegas, and The Druid Garden in Bangalore, India is bringing his highly sought-after aesthetic to approximately 7,500 SF of interior space, split between and main floor and stage, plus a 1,300-SF patio and 1,000-SF rooftop terrace. The Washington Avenue Corridor has developed as a popular location for restaurants and clubs.
