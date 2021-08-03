The potential of the DevOps fourth wave

The eleventh edition of the annual State of DevOps report is available. She examines the status of DevOps implementation in companies, interaction models, team identities and investigates the connections between automation and cloud technologies with the implementation of DevOps practices. According to a majority of respondents, the DevOps implementation in their companies is stagnating at a medium level, as 78 percent stated – while this proportion has remained at about the same level since 2018, the proportion of those who rate the DevOps evolution of their companies as “high” is increasing , slowly but continuously to 18 percent. Only four percent stated that DevOps had not even gotten going in their environment.