Lawrenceburg City Mayor Minute - Education Provides Tools to Change the World
Next week, the 2021-22 school year begins here in Lawrence County, and later this month, colleges and universities will begin classes as well. As a parent with a child in college and a child in high school, this time of year always makes me stop and think about the future because our children are the future. They will be leading the way in the not-too-distant future, and I consider it a God-given gift as well as a huge responsibility to be leading and guiding them today.radio7media.com
