Houston-based restaurant group Sambrooks Management Co., which owns The Pit Room and other concepts, will open a steakhouse in the first quarter of 2022. The new restaurant, Andiron, will be housed at 3201 Allen Parkway, near Buffalo Bayou Park in Houston's booming Allen Parkway corridor. The historic landmark previously held the Houston Children’s Museum and most recently was home to theater company Stages. Radom Capital purchased the former Stages building and the adjacent warehouse in 2018 but held off on remodeling the space until the performing arts organization moved out at the end of 2019.