Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geneva, NY

Finger Lakes Health offers walk-in mammograms

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VY2Qm_0bGiGit600

Finger Lakes Health will be offering “Walk-In Screening Mammograms” in Geneva and Penn Yan.

In Geneva, Walk-In Screening Mammograms will be offered on Monday, August 9 from 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and from 12:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. in Women’s Health Services 200 North Street, Suite 303, located in the Medical Office Building, adjacent to Geneva General Hospital.

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital will be offering “Walk-In Screening Mammograms” on Wednesday, August 18 in Penn Yan. The screening mammograms will be offered from 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. in the Diagnostic Imaging/Radiology Department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 North Main Street.

3D Mammography is provided at Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital. Digital breast tomosynthesis (tomo), also known as 3D mammography, is a revolutionary new screening and diagnostic breast-imaging tool to improve the early detection of breast cancer. During the 3D part of the exam, an x-ray arm sweeps over the breast, taking multiple images in seconds.

Patients do not need a referral nor will they incur a copay for a screening mammogram. For uninsured patients, the CSP of the Finger Lakes Region provides free screenings for colorectal, cervical and breast cancers for uninsured men and women. Please call (877) 803-8070 to see if you are eligible for a free screening.

For more information, please call (315) 787-4400 (Geneva) or (315) 531-2544 (Penn Yan). To view the full schedule of walk in screening mammograms please visit flhealth.org/events.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penn Yan, NY
Geneva, NY
Health
Geneva, NY
Government
Penn Yan, NY
Government
City
Geneva, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screening Mammograms#Finger Lakes Health#Women S Health Services#Mammography#Digital#Tomosynthesis#Tomo Rrb#Csp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Seneca County, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Bonafiglia Family donates $1,500 to Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes

The Bonafiglia Family recently donated $1,500 to support Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes- an agency tasked with providing advocacy services to victims in the region. “BonaDent and the Bonafiglia family understand how important Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes is to the children of Seneca County. This organization goes above and beyond to provide confidential services to children, and families who have experienced sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, and human trafficking,” Mark Pitifer, director of community relations said in a statement. “Knowing there is a shoulder to lean on for the abused individuals, we are happy to donate to this worthy organization. It is causes like these, which motivate us to continue to improve Seneca Falls and Seneca County. Safe Harbors helps make our community a better place to live in and a safer county for our children. We thank them for their continuous and tireless efforts.”
Auburn, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Hospitals in Central New York are beginning to see results from the spread of the Delta variant

The number of cases are rising across the country, partially due to the Delta variant of the Coronavirus, and Central New York is seeing a direct impact. Currently, seven patients are being treated at Auburn Community Hospital and while that number appears low in comparison to earlier times during the pandemic, it’s a significant jump in a short period of time.
Geneva, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Historic Geneva has a new name with a stronger mission of connecting with community members

Historic Geneva has worked hard to rebrand themselves in order to become a more active part of the community, specifically to get the community to engage with them. Fingerlakes1.com was able to speak with Anne Dealy, Director of Education and Public Information, about some of the changes happening, including the overall goal of cultivating visitors, supporters, and volunteers that represent a “wider swath” of the Geneva community.

Comments / 0

Community Policy