Finger Lakes Health offers walk-in mammograms

Finger Lakes Health will be offering “Walk-In Screening Mammograms” in Geneva and Penn Yan.

In Geneva, Walk-In Screening Mammograms will be offered on Monday, August 9 from 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and from 12:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. in Women’s Health Services 200 North Street, Suite 303, located in the Medical Office Building, adjacent to Geneva General Hospital.

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital will be offering “Walk-In Screening Mammograms” on Wednesday, August 18 in Penn Yan. The screening mammograms will be offered from 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. in the Diagnostic Imaging/Radiology Department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 North Main Street.

3D Mammography is provided at Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital. Digital breast tomosynthesis (tomo), also known as 3D mammography, is a revolutionary new screening and diagnostic breast-imaging tool to improve the early detection of breast cancer. During the 3D part of the exam, an x-ray arm sweeps over the breast, taking multiple images in seconds.

Patients do not need a referral nor will they incur a copay for a screening mammogram. For uninsured patients, the CSP of the Finger Lakes Region provides free screenings for colorectal, cervical and breast cancers for uninsured men and women. Please call (877) 803-8070 to see if you are eligible for a free screening.

For more information, please call (315) 787-4400 (Geneva) or (315) 531-2544 (Penn Yan). To view the full schedule of walk in screening mammograms please visit flhealth.org/events.

