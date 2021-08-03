Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Hair Shedding Related to COVID-19 Doesn't Last Long

By Reuters Staff
Medscape News
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Acute telogen effluvium (TE) following COVID-19 appears to occur sooner, with quicker resolution, than when TE is triggered by other events, clinicians have observed. TE is form of alopecia characterized by diffuse hair shedding, often with an acute onset. TE is a reactive process caused...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Loss#Latinx#Covid 19#Reuters Health#Hispanic#Rhode Island Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Hair Care
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.
PharmaceuticalsObserver

How Long Does COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Last? New Study Raises Red Flags

It has been more than six months since the first FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine was administered in the U.S. Many scientists expect coronavirus vaccination to eventually evolve into an annual requirement like flu shots. But with dangerous viral mutations complicating the ongoing pandemic, we may need a booster dose sooner than 12 months.
KidsKESQ

Long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms are rare in children: U.K. study

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — A large study out of the United Kingdom has found that long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms are rare in children, with most recovering within a week of being infected. The research team from various U.K. universities found that only 4.4 per cent of children studied experienced symptoms...
Hair CareWho What Wear

3 Experts Reveal the Honest Truth About Biotin for Hair Growth

While there are myriad treatments for hair loss and thinning available now—including both over-the-counter and professional in-office solutions—biotin, also known as B7 and vitamin H, has long been touted as one of the key supplements for hair regrowth. Over time, however, as more scientific research has been done, the question of whether biotin actually has any effect on hair loss and regrowth has been raised. Now that we have newer innovations at our fingertips, such as low-light laser devices, supplements like Nutrafol, and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), it’s easy to understand how the efficacy of older treatments can be called into question. In fact, nowadays, most experts, including both certified trichologists and board-certified dermatologists, are much more likely to recommend the aforementioned, modern remedies to their patients with hair loss because of the lack of evidence there is to support biotin’s aid in regrowth. But more on that later.
Public HealthNews4Jax.com

Delta not the first COVID-19 variant, won’t be the last

The delta variant of COVID-19 that is spreading across the country now accounts for more than 93% of all new coronavirus cases. The delta variant is more prevalent in areas where vaccination rates are low and it’s hard to say where it will go from here. So health officials say the way to minimize the spread is by getting vaccinated to protect yourself and others.
washingtonnewsday.com

COVID-19 Delta Surge in Florida Could Last a Long Time, Says Infection Expert

COVID-19 Delta Surge in Florida Could Last a Long Time, Says Infection Expert. While Florida health officials predicted an increase in coronavirus measurements over the summer, none expected the Delta outbreak to be as severe as it has been across the state. On Thursday, Dr. Vincent Hsu, executive director of...
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine reduces viral shedding when administered intranasally

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S. and one in the U.K. has found that administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine intranasally to infected hamsters and monkeys reduced viral loads in nasal swabs, suggesting reduced shedding. In their paper published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, the group describes testing they conducted with animals infected with COVID-19 and the possible implications of their work.
uexpress.com

Fitness Trackers Provide Conclusions Related to COVID-19

Dear Doctor: I had a bad case of COVID-19 last spring. It took a while, but I’m mostly OK now. The only thing is, the numbers on my Fitbit aren’t as good as they used to be, especially my heart rate. Is that because of COVID? How long until I’m back to normal?
Hair Carenaturallycurly.com

How to Tell if You Have Dandruff or Dry Scalp, According to a Trichologists

We all know the struggle of having a dry scalp. It’s itchy, flakey, uncomfortable, and can make you feel like you want to rip your hair out. However, it can be hard to determine whether that itch is due to dandruff or a dry scalp. While dandruff and dry scalp can have similar characteristics they are different conditions that require different treatments. Dandruff is caused by too much oil on the scalp and with a dry scalp the skin gets irritated and then flakes off. Once you are able to identify the characteristics and symptoms of each condition then you can take the right course of action to get the right treatment and be rid of the irritation.
Healthspring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, new research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers...
Hair CareMic

The 4 best hair vitamins for faster hair growth

When you've tried trims, masks, or scalp-stimulating products and your hair simply doesn't seem to want to grow, the best hair vitamins for faster hair growth can help to nourish strands from the inside out. Still, it's important that you choose one that's well-suited to your needs and contains high-quality ingredients. That's why I got in touch with two experts for more guidance: Andrea Paul, M.D., a medical advisor to the brand Illuminate Labs, and Kasey Nichols, N.M.D., a licensed naturopathic doctor and medical contributor to RaveReviews.org.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Popular Vitamin Can Cause Liver Damage, Bone Thinning, and Hair Loss

As we get older, many of us are doing our best to eat a healthy diet. Getting the right vitamins and nutrients every day can not only help you feel your best, but also help you live longer. If you’re taking supplements, though, things can get a little tricky. According to health experts, more isn’t always better when it comes to certain nutrients. In fact, taking too much vitamin A has been shown to cause a slew of health problems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy