Moderate Wine, Cheese and Coffee Consumption Linked to Healthier Hearts

Light-to-moderate drinking might offer some protective benefits for patients with heart disease, finds a new study. Researchers looked at data from over 48,000 patients and found the impact of alcohol consumption on patients’ prognosis remains unclear and recommendations regarding upper limits of drinking vary substantially across different guidelines. The analysis revealed the greatest reduction in all-cause mortality was found among patients with light alcohol consumption. Researchers write, “In summary, our study shows that an alcohol intake up to about 105g a week is associated with lower risks of both mortality and subsequent cardiovascular events among [cardiovascular disease] patients.” They say ultimately, the data suggests that current drinkers may not need to stop drinking for secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease, but that patients who are non-drinkers should not be encouraged to take up light drinking. The scientists add that the study had limitations, and the results should be interpreted with caution. (Fox)