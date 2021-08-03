Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Moderate Wine, Cheese and Coffee Consumption Linked to Healthier Hearts

By Shawn Zylberberg
winespectator.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor several decades, scientific studies have found evidence that wine, cheese and coffee may all offer health benefits for your heart, when consumed in moderation. Recently, some researchers have questioned if these benefits have been exaggerated. But a new in-depth scientific review of recent research by a team at Italy's University of Naples Federico II looked at how low to moderate consumption of those three food products impact cardiovascular disease, and the findings continue to support moderate consumption.

www.winespectator.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Cheese#Coronary Heart Disease#Food Drink#Wine Spectator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksKTNV

Study: High coffee consumption may put you at increased risk of dementia

ADELAIDE, Australia — A new study found that high coffee consumption is associated with smaller total brain volumes and an increased risk of dementia. Researchers at the University of South Australia assessed the effects of coffee on the brain among 17,702 study participants between the ages of 37 and 73. They found that those who drank more than six cups of coffee a day had a 53% increased risk of dementia.
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

Health benefits of spicy food

My middle boy has a G.I. tract made of galvanized steel. Peppers, no matter the Scoville Units (measuring system to rate the heat of the pepper), seem to pass through that tube without issues. My tongue tingles and my forehead breaks out in a sweat just watching him eat all the varieties of spicy peppers he can find.
DrinksCosmos

Does wine make the heart flutter?

A few wines a week may slightly decrease risk of irregular heart flutters, according to a study published in Clinical Electrophysiology – but the jury is still well and truly out on whether wine is good for your health, and responsible drinking is still required. A recent study, involving the...
Healthdailyhealthpost.com

Top 12 Potassium-Rich Foods that Reduce Blood Pressure

Today, we’ll look at the top potassium-rich foods that reduce blood pressure. Do you experience strong heart palpitations, or a severe headache after eating something high in salt? The reason you get these symptoms is because you have too much sodium and too little potassium in your body. This imbalance causes your blood vessels to stiffen and narrow, restricting blood flow, and can lead to high blood pressure.
DrinksSFGate

Study: Moderate Drinking Can Benefit People With Heart Disease

Noted philosopher and historian Homer Simpson once called alcohol “the cause of, and solution to, all of life’s problems.” When it comes to people’s health, that may be more accurate than you might expect. There are a host of health issues associated with drinking to excess, but it turns out that drinking in moderation has a lot to offer. That, at least, is one of the conclusions of a new study published in the journal BMC Medicine.
Lifestylebelmarrahealth.com

Can Coffee Have a Calming Effect on the Heart?

When people are looking for a little charge, they might reach for a coffee or soda. But if they suffer from a heart arrhythmia, it could be dangerous. New research suggests that the idea that caffeine may increase the risk of heart rhythm issues is a fabrication that lacks evidence. Researchers even found that it can have a calming effect on some.
Public HealthFast Casual

Pandemic pushes home coffee consumption, sustains interest in gourmet products

At-home coffee consumption jumped from 73% to 81% during the pandemic over foodservice coffee consumption, according to research from The NPD Group. Sales of espresso machines, French presses and cold brew makers grew by double-digits in the year ending May 2021 compared to the same period a year ago, according to a press release on the research.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Eating Less Meat Means a Healthier Heart

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For people at any age, eating a healthy, plant-based diet is tied to a lower risk of heart attack and heart disease, two new studies show. Both studies were published Aug. 4 in the Journal of the American Heart Association, and support the...
Food & Drinkshealththoroughfare.com

Shocking News: Coffee Consumption Could Damage Our Mental Health

While the majority of people consume coffee in the morning, there’s no secret that drinking too much of it can become harmful. But according to a new study that was conducted at UniSA’s Australian Centre for Precision Health from SAHMRI, those who consume a minimum of six cups of joe per day are at higher risk of dementia: 53%, to be more precise.
DrinksGreatist

7 Genius (Unexpected) Drinks to Pair with Cheese Instead of Wine

When we talk about “cheese pairings,” we generally mean cheese paired with wine. This makes sense — there’s nothing like the magic of a Blanc de Blancs Champagne with a fluffy triple creme or a ruby-hued granacha with a giant hunk of manchego. But attempting to pair wine and cheese can make even a knowledgeable food lover’s palms sweat. Everyone thinks they have to be an expert, which saps away the fun of pairing!
DrinksWTAX

Study: Some alcohol consumption may benefit heart disease patients

Light-to-moderate drinking might offer some protective benefits for patients with heart disease, finds a new study. Researchers looked at data from over 48,000 patients and found the impact of alcohol consumption on patients’ prognosis remains unclear and recommendations regarding upper limits of drinking vary substantially across different guidelines. The analysis revealed the greatest reduction in all-cause mortality was found among patients with light alcohol consumption. Researchers write, “In summary, our study shows that an alcohol intake up to about 105g a week is associated with lower risks of both mortality and subsequent cardiovascular events among [cardiovascular disease] patients.” They say ultimately, the data suggests that current drinkers may not need to stop drinking for secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease, but that patients who are non-drinkers should not be encouraged to take up light drinking. The scientists add that the study had limitations, and the results should be interpreted with caution. (Fox)
LifestyleMindBodyGreen

Why Curry Consumption Might Be Linked To Better Metabolic Health In Women Over 50

Become an expert in whole body health & healing. Metabolic syndrome (MetS) refers to a group of factors linked to an increased risk of heart disease and other serious health concerns, according to the NIH's National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. While there are a number of existing markers of metabolic health to consider, researchers continue to investigate ways to minimize potential risks.
Cannon Falls, MNPost-Bulletin

Pass the cheese, please (and ice cream ... and coffee)

I hate to admit it, but in the many times I've driven north up Highway 52, I've never stopped in Cannon Falls, until last week. That's when I met with three women who call themselves the CannonBelles. Kathy Hupf, Jackie Ohmann and Deeann Lufkin have developed an award-winning, thriving cheese business there in the past few years. I'd heard about them from Linda and Amy Lorber, owners of Gardenaire, as they were using some Gardenaire seasonings in their cheeses.
Drinksphillyfunguide.com

Pairing Wine, Cheese and Charcuterie

At Crossing Vineyards & Winery, 1853 Wrightstown Rd, Washington Crossing, PA. Enjoy the ambience of the winery while you are guided through a tasting of ten wines. We can’t leave wine enough alone, so feast on a platter of artisanal cheeses and cured meats along the way. After the tasting,...
Recipesimbibemagazine.com

White Wine Cheese Board

A summery spread perfect for picnics, entertaining, or everyday snacking. In this cheese board from Kate Leahy’s new book Wine Style, apple-ginger preserves and oven-roasted grapes create a beautiful spread for pairing with wine. In the book, she suggests assembling an assortment that “highlights the cheese but also leaves room for toasted nuts, fresh and dried fruit, and a few other options to eat with whatever you’re drinking.” For the cheese, Leahy recommends aiming for about two ounces per person. “If you want to really get into a tasting of different wines with different cheeses, pick out a diverse selection—a sheep’s milk cheese, a goat’s milk cheese, and a cow’s milk cheese, for instance. Or just ask a good cheesemonger for her favorites and purchase those—it will be hard to go wrong. With that in mind, think of this as less of a recipe and more of a blueprint.”
FitnessWebMD

Nutrient-Rich Plant-Based Foods Linked to Healthy Heart

Aug. 5, 2021 -- Younger adults and postmenopausal women who ate more nutrient-rich "healthy" plant-based foods, and avoided unhealthy foods, had a lower risk of later heart disease, research shows. These findings from two studies in two populations were posted online Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Comments / 1

Community Policy