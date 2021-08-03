Moderate Wine, Cheese and Coffee Consumption Linked to Healthier Hearts
For several decades, scientific studies have found evidence that wine, cheese and coffee may all offer health benefits for your heart, when consumed in moderation. Recently, some researchers have questioned if these benefits have been exaggerated. But a new in-depth scientific review of recent research by a team at Italy's University of Naples Federico II looked at how low to moderate consumption of those three food products impact cardiovascular disease, and the findings continue to support moderate consumption.www.winespectator.com
