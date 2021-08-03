Saratoga Week Ahead: Things to Come at “The Spa”

“From the Spa” returns to keep you up-to-date on horses bred in the mid-Atlantic racing in Saratoga stakes. Saturday, July 24th features two graded stakes races at the Spa in the Grade I Coaching Club American Oaks and the Grade III Caress Stakes. Both with small fields of four and six respectively, these races feature a couple of heavy favorites and unlikely long-shots who will look to pick up elusive stakes wins at Saratoga. With the Coaching Club featuring all Kentucky bred three year olds, we will take a look at the Caress, a five and a half furlong sprint on the turf for fillies and mares four years old and up. The Caress has two Pennsylvania bred entries with over a quarter of a million in career earnings, but finding both their first graded stakes win and win at the Spa will prove difficult even for the most accomplished of runners.