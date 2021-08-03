Saratoga Week Ahead: Things to Come at “The Spa”
NYSSS Statue of Liberty and Shine Again: The afternoon’s card will feature the 19th edition of the $150,000 New York Stallion Stakes Series Statue of Liberty for eligible New York-sired 3-year-old fillies at one mile on the turf. The NYSSS Statue of Liberty is slated as Race 5 on the 10-race card that will also feature the $120,000 Shine Again for fillies and mares 4-years-old and up going seven furlongs on the main track. First post is 1:05 p.m. Eastern.thepressboxlts.com
