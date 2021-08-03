Cancel
MLB

New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles announce Tuesday night lineups; Luis Gil to debut

timestelegram.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles play the middle game of their three-game series on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York and on the MLB Network nationally. New York:Yankees lose another...

www.timestelegram.com

MLBNew York Post

Yankees demolish O’s in Luis Gil’s dominant MLB debut

A night after resembling the pre-trade deadline Yankees, the upgraded version offered a proper introduction to Yankee Stadium. Coming off a dismal loss and the news of two starting pitchers testing positive for COVID-19, the Yankees dusted themselves and enjoyed a laugher, crushing the Orioles 13-1 on Tuesday night in The Bronx.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees promote highly touted pitching prospect Luis Gil

The Yankees are promoting Luis Gil to start Tuesday evening’s game against the Orioles, the team told reporters (including Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News). He’ll be making his MLB debut. Gerrit Cole had initially been lined up to take the ball, but he’s now out of action for at least 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19. Gil was already on the 40-man roster, so no corresponding move was necessary.
MLBFrankfort Times

Gil throws 6 scoreless in MLB debut, Yankees rout Orioles

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Gil pitched six scoreless innings in his major league debut, Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in four runs, and the New York Yankees routed the Baltimore Orioles 13-1 on Tuesday night. Gil (1-0) started in place of All-Star ace Gerrit Cole, who was put on...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Gil: Wins debut, returns to minors

Gil (1-0) was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after earning the win Tuesday versus the Orioles. He gave up four hits with six strikeouts and a walk across six scoreless innings. The 23-year-old was pressed into his major-league debut after Gerrit Cole tested positive for COVID-19, and the young righty delivered...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Gil: Named Tuesday's starter

The Yankees announced Gil has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will start Tuesday's game against the Orioles, David Lennon of Newsday reports. When he met with the media Monday, manager Aaron Boone said that he was leaning toward having Nestor Cortes make a spot start Tuesday in place of Gerrit Cole, who tested positive for COVID-19. After further consideration, the Yankees will instead turn to one of their top pitching prospects in Gil to fill the rotation opening. Since being promoted from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A in mid-June, Gil hasn't been overly successful over seven starts (5.83 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 37:23 K:BB in 29.1 innings), so the 23-year-old right-hander may have a short leash in his MLB debut. How he fares against Baltimore will likely dictate whether or not he gets the ball again when Cole's next turn in the rotation comes up Sunday in Seattle.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: What fans need to know about top prospect Luis Gil

Mar 1, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees Luis Gil (81) poses during media day at Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: MLB Photos via USA Today Sports. Fresh off winning Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week on July 26, New York Yankees top pitching prospect Luis Gil was absolutely shelled in his next outing on July 27. He saw his ERA balloon from 4.03 to 5.64 after that.
MLBLeader-Telegram

Yankees' offense pours it on while Luis Gil shines in debut vs. Orioles

NEW YORK — The Yankees made two big splashes at the trade deadline to bolster what was already one of baseball's most fearsome offenses. The monstrous bats of the Yankees' starting nine showed its teeth on Tuesday night, putting up nine runs in the first four innings before setting a season-high in runs scored.
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

In so many ways, the Orioles can still only dream of a debut like Yankees prospect Luis Gil’s

Luis Gil carved up the Orioles on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium in a pitching debut the visitors can still only dream of. The Orioles have pitching prospects, to be sure, and opposite Gil was one of six rookies to start a game for them this season. In so many facets, none was like the hard-throwing, 23-year-old right-hander the Yankees threw at them to replace Gerrit Cole on the mound. For ...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Gil: Call-up appears imminent

Gil's recent social media activity suggests that he was informed Monday that the Yankees intend to call him up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. The Yankees have yet to confirm Gil's promotion, but the club will have an opening on the active roster when Gerrit...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Gil: Likely to return for weekend start

The Yankees are expected to call up Gil from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make a second turn through the rotation Sunday versus the Mariners, Jack Curry of YES Network reports. Summoned from Triple-A on Tuesday in response to Gerrit Cole's (illness) move to the COVID-19 injured list, Gil turned in a...
MLBNew York Post

Yankees rookie Luis Gil comes up big in toughest of spots

Envision the ideal scenario to unroll a prospect into the major leagues: Low-pressure, low-profile, on a high note. Luis Gil came aboard via the completely opposite route. He thrived anyway. As Gerrit Cole’s COVID replacement, coming off a poor outing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and asked to erase the stench of...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Luis Gil Flummoxes Orioles In Stellar Debut

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. With the Yankees dealing with yet another COVID-19 outbreak, rookie right-hander Luis...
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees Recap: Luis Gil shines in his Major League debut, Yankees win 13-1

After losing game one to the Baltimore Orioles and finding that ace Gerrit Cole tested positive for the coronavirus, another blow beset the Yankees with a second Yankee starter testing positive Jordan Montgomery has now been named as the newest addition to the Covid list. Pitching tonight for the Yankees was Luis Gil (Heel) in his major league debut. The Yankees needed to win this game tonight to have any chance at taking the series from the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees blew out the Orioles 13-1.
MLBchatsports.com

Breaking down Luis Gil’s MLB debut against the Orioles

When Gerrit Cole was scratched from his Tuesday start after testing positive for COVID-19, prospects for a Yankee win that night looked understandably bleak. They were just coming off a 7-1 embarrassment in the first game of their series against the Orioles, and now without their ace, fears of a home series loss at the hands of the AL East cellar dwellers crept in. That is, until Luis Gil delivered his first pitch in a big league uniform.
MLBbronxpinstripes.com

Luis Gil’s long term outlook as a Yankee

As previously written by my colleague, Milan Toolsidas, the 2021 Yankee season has been defined mostly by inconsistency. After taking two of three from the division leading Rays and sweeping the Marlins, the Yankees decided to come out against the 37-win Orioles and toss up a 7-1 loss. There is no reason ever to lose to the Orioles, ever, never-ever. I have full confidence that the Scranton RailRiders could, at MINIMUM, keep it competitive.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankee Player Profiles: Luis Gil, what will his future be?

All of the recent New York Yankees Covid encounters have caused the Yankees to do things they might not have done otherwise. Bringing up Luis Gil early was one of those moves. “It was needed,” Boone said. “We’re expecting Gerrit Cole to be going tonight, and that’s tough news to get when your ace goes down, and you’re wondering how — forget replace him — but how you’re going to cover those innings.”
MLBtimestelegram.com

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman placed on IL with elbow inflammation

NEW YORK – Aroldis Chapman has become the latest Yankee to wind up on the injured list. On Saturday, the Yankees placed the All-Star closer on the 10-day IL with left elbow inflammation. The move is retroactive to Friday. Chapman has a 3.63 ERA this season while going 23-for-27 in...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...

