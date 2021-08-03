Cancel
Pearl River County, MS

Supervisors told county is in top ten of new COVID-19 cases in state

By Jeremy Pittari
Picayune Item
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of COVID-19 cases are increasing within Pearl River County, putting this area in the list of top ten counties in Mississippi that have a high number of new cases. Emergency Management Director Danny Manley said he was recently informed that 210 new cases have been reported in this county in the last two weeks, putting the county at eighth in the state for new cases. For comparison, he said the number of new cases in Hinds County, which is at the top of the list, was reported to be 1,316 in that same time frame.

