Monte Bobo Yowell
August 14, 1937 – July 31, 2021 BOWIE – Monte Bobo Yowell, 83, Bowie, TX, passed away on July 31, 2021 in his home surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the Chapel of the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with the Rev. Larry Kennedy officiating. The burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Stoneburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.bowienewsonline.com
