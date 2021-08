~ Herring has filed comments with the SCC supporting newly passed student borrower protections and student loan servicer regulations ~. “More than one million Virginians are saddled with the crippling weight of student loan debt – something that negatively affects almost every aspect of their lives,” said Attorney General Herring. “My office has worked hard to help student loan borrowers in the Commonwealth, especially in instances where the loan servicer has taken advantage of borrowers and acted deceptively. These new student borrower protections and student loan servicer regulations are critical in my office’s ongoing mission to ensure Virginia borrowers are protected from bad actors, which is why it was so important that we file these supportive comments with the SCC.”