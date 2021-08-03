Senior Enlistment Summit 2021

Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) will host an Agriculture Summit on Wednesday, August 11, in Kearney, Nebraska. The summit will begin at 8:00 a.m. CT. The summit provides Third District constituents an opportunity to visit with Smith, ask questions, and share their thoughts on the future of agriculture policy. Joining Congressman Smith to discuss disaster relief and the direction of federal agriculture policy will be Mark Slupek, USDA Foreign Ag Service Deputy Administrator for Global Programs, Jordan Schlake, Nebraska Department of Agriculture Trade Representative, John McCoy, Orthman Manufacturing CEO, and Norm Krug, Preferred Popcorn CEO.