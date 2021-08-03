Cancel
Ocean City, MD

True Heroes: Insane Rescue Of Crew From Sinking Boat Captured On Viral Video In Ocean City

By Jahna Michal
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 4 days ago
If you haven't yet seen this video circling around on social media, brace yourself. It's pretty wild. Now, while this rescue didn't go down off the coasts of the Ocean City that's in our backyard here in South Jersey, it's still so crazy that it just HAS to be shared. A boat called 'Fishbone' was competing in the first day of the White Marlin Open down in Ocean City Maryland on Monday, August 2nd.

Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Ocean City, MD
Accidents
City
Ocean City, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Ocean City, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Ocean County, NJ
Beach Radio

Yummy! The Best Tea Shops in Ocean County, New Jersey

Grab a cup and enjoy a delicious and relaxing cup of tea with us! Yes, we are talking "tea" and the BEST tea shops here in Ocean County..... We are gathering our data from Yelp and their listing of the best tea shops in Ocean County based on reviews through their website. We selected the TOP 5 from Yelp, but welcome any additional tea shops you want to add to our list. If you know a great tea shop in Ocean County that's not on our list, please add it in the comments section below the photo gallery....
Brick, NJ
Beach Radio

Wow! Just Asking What Was This in Brick Township?

Let’s first tell you where this building is, in Brick Township. It’s located on Route 88 East on the way to Point Pleasant. I was recently driving through Brick Township when I past this location and just wondered “hmmm what was this at one time?” Because at one time this was a new vibrant business here in Ocean County.
Environment
Beach Radio

Lucky to be alive: Final report issued on scary, damaging NJ tornadoes

The final report on Thursday's multiple tornadoes and wind events across New Jersey was by the National Weather Service's Mount Holly office. Five survey teams were sent out to investigate the storms that developed from the four New Jersey tornadoes. A fifth twister at the Montclair Golf Club in Verona was investigated by National Weather Service's New York office.

