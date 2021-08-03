Cancel
It’s National Night Out, Bringing Officers and Community Together

By Nikki West
National Night Out happens every first Tuesday in August and is a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. According to the national night out website, today promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

