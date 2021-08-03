Ultra Unlock Part One Is Over In Pokémon GO But The Raids Aren't

Pokémon TCG enthusiasts may recognize the Blastoise artwork below as the same that was used on a fan favorite vintage card. The Blastoise promo card in question is known as the Blastoise CD Promo because it was available as a holographic card in the 1999 music release, Pokémon Best Song Collection. However, if you flipped that card over, you'd see the standard back that you'd expect. What you see below, however, is a genuine Wizards of the Coast Blastoise test card that, when turned over, has a Magic: The Gathering back. While Pokémon TCG fans may currently know Magic as the card game that fills the entire aisle of Targets that were once filled with Pokémon cards before the events of 2020 and 2021, that card game was produced by Wizards of the Coast at the time when the company was rocking with Pikachu, Blastoise, and Charizard. Now, collectors can bid on this Blastoise, which may be one of the hobby's most unique items in existence.