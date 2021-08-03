Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ultra Unlock Part One Is Over In Pokémon GO But The Raids Aren't

By Theo Dwyer
bleedingcool.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is some confusion in the Pokémon GO community. This is, with Niantic's less-than-stellar communication, nothing new. However, this time, they're not at fault. It's simply that the Ultra Unlock event is a bit strange in structure. Normally, an event's raid rotation reverts to a generic raid rotation once the event is over. This has led many to believe that Dialga, Unown U, Cranidos, and Shieldon will not be available in raids once the event ends today in Pokémon GO. That is not the case. While Ultra Unlock Part One: Time will come to its conclusion today at 8 PM local time, the raid rotation we currently have will last in Pokémon GO until Friday at 10 AM.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Part One#Pok Mon Go#Shiny Pok Mon#Raid#Niantic#Ultra#Time#Palkia#Heracross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon GO August 2021 Breakthrough & Spotlights Announced

Niantic has announced Pokémon GO's content for August 2021. This time, though, they're keeping some information close to the chest. Let's take a look at what we know so far and what we can glean from what information was left out. Over on the official Pokémon GO blog, the following...
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Unite: How to Unlock New Pokemon Faster

If you’ve been playing Pokemon Unite since the game launched this week, you’ve probably already throughout long and hard even before the game released about which Pokemon you wanted to unlock first. Unlike other MOBAs like Dota 2 that let players play as anyone for free, however, Pokemon Unite locks its Pokemon behind either in-game or premium currencies within the game’s marketplace. You can only make so much progress towards Pokemon purchase by completing matches alone, so if you want to get the Pokemon you’ve been eyeing, you’ll need to streamline your acquisition of Aeos Coins to get as many as you can as quickly as possible.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Squirtle Spotlight Hour Guide, Don’t Transfer Any Rare Pokemon Before the Event Starts

Trainers, the next Spotlight Hour event in July is going this Tuesday, featuring Squirtle and x2 Transfer Candy. The third Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour event this month will go live on July 29, 2021, featuring Squirtle and double transfer Candy, so our advice is to NOT transfer any rare Pokemon before the event starts. You should save all your rare Pokemon and transfer them for double the candy.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The best moveset for Rampardos in Pokémon Go

Rampardos is not a Pokémon you typically see competition against other players in Pokémon Go’s Battle League. If you want to make the most use of this Pokémon, we recommend using it in the PvE battles and raids. Despite not using it in PvP and against other players, you still want to make sure you get the most use of Rampardos. In this guide, we will share the best moveset to teach Rampardos to use in Pokémon Go.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon GO – Dialga Raid Counters, How to Beat Dialga in July and August 2021

As many had suspected the Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time event has brought the arrival of Shiny Dialga to Pokémon GO. But to get one you need to win a raid battle against the Legendary beast. While you may have recently fought one thanks to the return of every Legendary Pokémon in the game for GO Fest 2021, we figured it’s time to refresh all the info on this returning favorite. Here’s our Dialga raid guide giving you all the best counters in July 2021.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Dialga raid weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Dialga is a five-star raid players want to try and jump on as quickly as possible in Pokémon Go. Dialga is considered one of the best legendary Pokémon for players to use in the PvP Battle League, and it’s also extremely effective in being used in other five-star raids. If you’re planning on taking on Dialga in a five-star raid, you want to make sure you have a few other trainers backing you up to increase your chances of taking it down. In this guide, we’re going to detail all Dialga’s raid weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters to use against it.
Video Gamesdistrictchronicles.com

1.5 Billion Pokemon Caught By Players Throughout The GO Fest 2021 Pokémon Event!

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Updates: Developer Niantic reviews that Pokémon GO avid gamers collectively caught over 1.5 billion Pokémon throughout the most recent Pokémon GO Fest party event. The mobile augmented reality identification was launched in 2016, allowing avid gamers to traverse the precise world in order to seek out, battle, and seize digital Pokémon. Niantic maintains liberating updates and actions to work together with Pokémon GO’s large and reliable participant base.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Are there shiny pokemon in Pokémon Unite?

Pokémon Unite is finally here and players are now getting their chance to take some of the franchise’s most adored Pokémon into the newly constructed MOBA setting. With its launch for the Switch, Unite has a total of 20 playable Pokémon including fan favorites like Charizard, Pikachu, Venasaur, and Snorlax among others. On top of the current roster, the game offers plenty of customization for players to kit out both their player and their Pokémon with unique looks to take into battle.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Porygon2 Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2021

Porygon2, the evolution of Porygon, is currently available as a Tier Three raid boss for the full Ultra Unlock Part One: Time event in Pokémon GO. This may be helpful for those who don't have an Upgrade with which to evolve their Porygon into this form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Normal-type Pokémon and perfect your catching strategy.
Video Games9to5Mac

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 earned over $21 million in two days

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 took place last weekend, and it was another successful launch. While it introduced the Mythical Pokémon Meloetta and brought some older legendaries back to raids, it was also very profitable for Niantic and the Pokémon Company. According to a Sensor Tower report shared with Eurogamer, Pokémon...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Kabutops Pokémon GO: Everything You Need to Know

Kabutops in Pokémon GO remains one of the best Rock-types to use in the current PvE meta for raids, taking down gyms, battling Team GO Rocket and more. Thanks to Ultra Unlock Part 1 of this year's bonus events, Kabutops' evolution predecessor, Kabuto, is appearing more frequently in the wild and hatching from 7 km Eggs. As such, this is one of the best times for trainers looking for a great Rock-type Pokémon to add to their squads. Here's everything you need to know about Kabutops in Pokémon GO.
Retailnichegamer.com

Dying Light Leak Claims Platinum Edition Heads to Nintendo Switch

Techland are reportedly bringing Dying Light to Nintendo Switch, after a leak states the game will have a Platinum Edition. Polish gaming news website PPE [translation: Google Translate] received a tip from one of their readers who work in retail. They claim that Dying Light Platinum Edition will launch October 2021, an will include the game’s four major DLCs, and 17 skin packs. This would be akin to the Enhanced Edition on Steam.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to beat Arlo in Pokémon Go: Best counters

Knowing how to beat Arlo in Pokémon Go is far from being the easiest task in the game. Arlo is one of the most challenging Team GO Rocket Leaders, and by defeating him, along with Sierra and Cliff, you will get one step closer to beating Giovanni, the game’s biggest boss.
Hobbiesbleedingcool.com

Unique Chance to Own a Pokémon TCG Test Card With a Magic Back

Pokémon TCG enthusiasts may recognize the Blastoise artwork below as the same that was used on a fan favorite vintage card. The Blastoise promo card in question is known as the Blastoise CD Promo because it was available as a holographic card in the 1999 music release, Pokémon Best Song Collection. However, if you flipped that card over, you'd see the standard back that you'd expect. What you see below, however, is a genuine Wizards of the Coast Blastoise test card that, when turned over, has a Magic: The Gathering back. While Pokémon TCG fans may currently know Magic as the card game that fills the entire aisle of Targets that were once filled with Pokémon cards before the events of 2020 and 2021, that card game was produced by Wizards of the Coast at the time when the company was rocking with Pikachu, Blastoise, and Charizard. Now, collectors can bid on this Blastoise, which may be one of the hobby's most unique items in existence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy