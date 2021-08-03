Ultra Unlock Part One Is Over In Pokémon GO But The Raids Aren't
There is some confusion in the Pokémon GO community. This is, with Niantic's less-than-stellar communication, nothing new. However, this time, they're not at fault. It's simply that the Ultra Unlock event is a bit strange in structure. Normally, an event's raid rotation reverts to a generic raid rotation once the event is over. This has led many to believe that Dialga, Unown U, Cranidos, and Shieldon will not be available in raids once the event ends today in Pokémon GO. That is not the case. While Ultra Unlock Part One: Time will come to its conclusion today at 8 PM local time, the raid rotation we currently have will last in Pokémon GO until Friday at 10 AM.bleedingcool.com
