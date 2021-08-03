Computational brain science summer program at Brown opens up a world of science
Schiavone-Chamorro is conducting research on the cognitive mechanisms behind gambling addictions. She is using the programming platform MATLAB, a tool well-known to computational neuroscientists, to track the behaviors of compulsive gamblers. The goal, she said, is to determine if individuals with gambling disorders are influenced by the illusion of control and the amount of reward they receive.www.brown.edu
Comments / 0