Computational brain science summer program at Brown opens up a world of science

By Sara Feijo, Communications, Outreach Manager, Carney Institute for Brain Science
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchiavone-Chamorro is conducting research on the cognitive mechanisms behind gambling addictions. She is using the programming platform MATLAB, a tool well-known to computational neuroscientists, to track the behaviors of compulsive gamblers. The goal, she said, is to determine if individuals with gambling disorders are influenced by the illusion of control and the amount of reward they receive.

#Brain Research#Innovation#Matlab#Carney Summer Scholars#Leadership Alliance
Elementary Science

Sciencescitechdaily.com

Human Brain Organoids Grown in Lab With “Eyes” That Respond to Light

Human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) can be used to generate brain organoids containing an eye structure called the optic cup, according to a study published on August 17, 2021, in the journal Cell Stem Cell. The organoids spontaneously developed bilaterally symmetric optic cups from the front of the brain-like region, demonstrating the intrinsic self-patterning ability of iPSCs in a highly complex biological process.

