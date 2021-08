A worker at the popular Smashburger chain has beef with the company’s biweekly payment system, alleging in a class action suit that it violates New York law. Bursor & Fisher filed an employment class action Monday in New York Eastern District Court against Icon Burger Acquisition LLC, which does business as Smashburger. The complaint pursues claims on behalf of employees in New York State, and alleges that the defendant violates New York law by issuing paychecks every other week instead of on a weekly basis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-04313, DeMaria v. Icon Burger Acquisition LLC d/b/a Smashburger.