Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County has reinstated the mask mandate for those entering its buildings. The switch back to wearing masks is in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases, according to Dr. Eric Sergienko the county’s public health officer. He is recommending the facial coverings be worn regardless of vaccination status. In support of this decision, Sergienko noted he is following the lead of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the Governor of California.