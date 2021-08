Cons of moving in with a friend can outweigh the benefits if you hastily make the move. Certain considerations need to be made such as sacrifices of privacy. If you are willing to overlook aspects of your privacy you may also need to contemplate your friend(s) level of responsibility in equally contributing to the upkeep of the shared space. Sometimes a person can be a good friend but not someone you want to share your living space with. However, if you think you and your friend(s) are equally qualified for the plan, then it can be a wonderful opportunity.