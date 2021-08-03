Cancel
Author Brings to Light Problems Facing Black Communities and the Educational Process

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. Not very long ago when author J.R. Glover was growing up, there were hardly any college-educated family members or friends in Black neighborhoods and communities. Most of this was attributed to a lack of financing as well as a lack of opportunities. If it had not been for the G.I. Bill, which was available to military veterans in the 60s, Glover himself would not have been able to get a college education. Although there are changes today and many families in the Black community have produced college graduates, Glover has published “Higher Education in Blackness; A Dilemma” to identify inequalities in society due to historical circumstances and contemporary mindsets.

