Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Datto, Jamf Board Member Named President of Vista Equity Partners

channele2e.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivate equity firm Vista Equity Partners has named COO David A. Breach to the additional post of president. Moreover, Breach continues to serve on Vista’s Executive Committee and Private Equity Management Committee as well as the investment committees of Vista’s private equity funds. Breach is well-known within and across multiple...

www.channele2e.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vista Equity Partners#Enterprise Software#Jamf Board#Coo David A Breach#Msps#Eagleview#Mediaocean#Ping Identity#Solera#Gainsight#Crm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Software
Related
SoftwareTimes Union

Mainsail Partners Powers Boostlingo with Growth Equity Investment

The company will invest in people and products to support continued growth. Boostlingo today announced a growth equity investment from Mainsail Partners. Boostlingo is a fast-growing technology provider of language interpretation management software built for Language Service Companies (LSCs), Health Care Providers and other businesses with on demand and in person interpreting needs. The company plans to use the capital from the investment to add executives to the management team, invest in its software products, expand into new international markets and provide additional resources to help their LSC partners scale through their customer success organization.
Businesscdcgamingreports.com

Cassie Stratford named board president of Global Gaming Women

Cassie Stratford was introduced Thursday as the incoming board president of Global Gaming Women, the independent charitable organization that fosters development of women in the gaming industry. Stratford was elected by GGW’s board of directors and began her term in July. “GGW has become what it is today because of...
Businessmartechseries.com

TCI Entertainment Appoints Key Stocket Investors to its Board of Directors

TCI Acquisition Company, Inc. (DBA TCI Entertainment), a company focused on video game and e-commerce technology software, welcomes four new board members. Following the strategic acquisition of Stocket’s assets and its patented technology, Robert Flynn and Stocket investors David Goerz, Kirk Farris, and Mark Hammon are joining TCI Entertainment’s Board of Directors to support the successful development and launch of the Stocket e-commerce mobile game.
Softwarechannele2e.com

ServiceNow Hires Deloitte’s Volini for Partner Ecosystem Acceleration

ServiceNow has hired Deloitte Consulting veteran Erica Volini in a newly created role of senior vice president of global alliances & channel ecosystem (ACE) go-to-market (GTM) operations, the workflow automation software company disclosed in a blog. When Volini joins ServiceNow in late August 2021, she will report to David Parsons,...
Businesschannele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Supply Chain Consulting Firm Blue Horseshoe

Accenture has acquired supply chain management and strategy consulting firm Blue Horseshoe, which partners closely with Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Power Platform and Oracle NetSuite. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 485 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Ballard Appoints New Board Member

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced that, effective August 5, 2021, the Company has appointed Mr. Hubertus Muehlhaeuser to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Jim Roche, Chairman of Ballard's Board of Directors said, "We continue to ensure a strong...
BusinessStamford Advocate

BlackArch Partners Advises HK Solutions on its New Partnership with CenterOak Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. BlackArch Partners, LLC (“BlackArch”) is pleased to announce that HK Solutions Group (“HK Solutions” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Summit Equity Group, LLC, has been acquired by CenterOak Partners, LLC (“CenterOak”). HK Solutions, headquartered in Des Moines, IA, is a premier provider...
Softwareaithority.com

Apax Funds Create Landscape-Defining Social Good Software Platform

EveryAction, Social Solutions and CyberGrants to Combine in $2 Billion Transaction. Funds advised by Apax announced that they have reached agreements to acquire EveryAction from Insight Partners and Social Solutions from Vista Equity Partners. The two best-in-class companies will be combined with CyberGrants, which was recently acquired by the Apax Funds, to create a leading provider of next-generation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions to the social good ecosystem. The combined company will have an enterprise value of $2 billion, making it the largest M&A transaction in the history of the social good software sector. Vista will maintain a stake in the combined business.
Businesschannele2e.com

SNP SE Acquires SAP Cloud Consulting Partner Datavard

German software solutions provider Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (SNP SE) has acquired SAP cloud consulting partner Datavard AG from Marondo Capital. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 482 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

One Equity Partners Agrees To Sell Merfish United

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Equity Partners ("OEP"), a middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has entered a definitive agreement to sell Merfish United (the "Company"), a leading master distributor of tubular building products in the United States, to Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) - Get Report, a diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center operator in North America.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

AP Automation Firm Stampli Unveils Partner Program

The accounts payable (AP) automation platform Stampli launched a new partner program Wednesday to allow its clients to expand their offerings. Designed for accounting firms, bookkeepers, resellers, consultants and enterprise resource planning (ERP) providers, Stampli said per a press release that the program will help these professionals “modernize their mid-market and enterprise clients’ invoice management process by bringing together accounts payable communications, documentation, and payments with Stampli’s powerful AP automation.”
Businessnashvillemedicalnews.com

HST Pathways Appoints Experienced Technology Executive David Thawley as CEO

Thawley brings 15+ years of experience leading high-growth technology companies. HST Pathways, a leader in cloud-based software for ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), today announced it has appointed David Thawley as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective August 2021. After 17 years building the company and more than 40 years developing technology...
Businessmartechseries.com

The IMAGINE Group Bolsters Board and Leadership with Key Appointments

Jeff Eccles Appointed Senior Vice President of Technology. The IMAGINE Group, a leading provider of visual communications announced a series of appointments across its Board of Directors and Leadership Team to support its business transformation efforts and accelerate its growth strategy and technological innovation. Marketing Technology News: NEP Launches New...
Businesschannele2e.com

Mission Bets On AWS Cloud Managed Security Services

Mission, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, has hired Jarret Raim as its CISO. Raim will lead Mission’s AWS Security and Compliance Practice, according to the company. Raim has more than a decade of senior leadership in building and scaling managed cloud...
aithority.com

NorthPoint Group Expands Services to Provide Oracle Cloud Customers With Multi-Pillar, Industry-Focused Expertise

New Expert ERP Cloud Services Bolster Northpoint Group’s Best-in-Class Systems Integration Practice. NorthPoint Group, a global systems integrator specializing solely in Oracle technology, announced it has expanded its expert services into multi-pillar capacity, covering enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and enterprise performance management (EPM) Cloud ecosystem. With specialized expertise ranging from a variety of service and regulated industries such as Financial Services, Healthcare, Construction, Retail and Manufacturing, NorthPoint Group’s expansion into the Oracle ERP Cloud will allow the boutique firm to continue to serve as a partner to Oracle customers across these sectors in successfully adopting Oracle’s complete, connected Cloud technology on time and on budget, with a focused approach towards customer adoption.
Businessmartechseries.com

BrandMaker Expands Leadership With The Appointment Of Global Chief Financial Officer And Managing Director North America

BrandMaker, the leading innovator in Marketing Operations and Marketing Resource Management solutions, has announced Jeffrey A. Cross’ appointment to Global Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Managing Director of North America. He will lead the company’s global financial strategy and operations and spearhead BrandMaker’s North America business expansion plans. Cross will report to Mirko Holzer, CEO of BrandMaker.
Businessbizjournals

IntelliBridge acquires Arlington digital services firm

McLean technology and intelligence services company IntelliBridge Inc. made its second acquisition deal in the past six months, purchasing Arlington-based U.Group in a deal announced Tuesday. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but the buy provides Intellibridge — formed from last year’s combination of Trowbridge & Trowbridge and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy