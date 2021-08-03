Datto, Jamf Board Member Named President of Vista Equity Partners

EveryAction, Social Solutions and CyberGrants to Combine in $2 Billion Transaction. Funds advised by Apax announced that they have reached agreements to acquire EveryAction from Insight Partners and Social Solutions from Vista Equity Partners. The two best-in-class companies will be combined with CyberGrants, which was recently acquired by the Apax Funds, to create a leading provider of next-generation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions to the social good ecosystem. The combined company will have an enterprise value of $2 billion, making it the largest M&A transaction in the history of the social good software sector. Vista will maintain a stake in the combined business.