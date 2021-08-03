Payway Announces the Promotion of Kimberly Miller to Executive Vice President of Strategy and Operations
Senior executive will help build upon company’s success and deliver exceptional payment experiences to customers. Payway®, an integrated payment processing solution, announced today that it has promoted Kimberly Miller to Executive Vice President of Strategy and Operations. As the company centers more of its efforts on the technical side of the payments industry, Miller will expand her current responsibilities leading business development to involve more operational functions.www.mysanantonio.com
