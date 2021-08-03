Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bisbee, AZ

Bisbee prepares to head back to school!

myheraldreview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe back to school event took place on July 24 from 9-11 a.m. The event started a bit earlier as we had several cars ready to go through the drive-thru to pick up their school supplies for this school year. Regardless of the bad weather, we had the Bisbee Police Department, Sparklight, the Arizona Rangers, and the Chiricahua Community Health Center there helping out and distributing school supplies along with information to families for the upcoming school year.

www.myheraldreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
City
Bisbee, AZ
State
Washington State
City
Cochise, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Romero
Person
Kim Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Back To School#Sparklight#The Arizona Rangers#Police Department Sierra#Cochise Connections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy