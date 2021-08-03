Bisbee prepares to head back to school!

The back to school event took place on July 24 from 9-11 a.m. The event started a bit earlier as we had several cars ready to go through the drive-thru to pick up their school supplies for this school year. Regardless of the bad weather, we had the Bisbee Police Department, Sparklight, the Arizona Rangers, and the Chiricahua Community Health Center there helping out and distributing school supplies along with information to families for the upcoming school year.