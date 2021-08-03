'Awakening the Spirit: The Legacy of Gloria Tara Lowery' on display at Museum of the Southeast American Indian
'Awakening the Spirit: The Legacy of Gloria Tara Lowery' is on display at the Museum of the Southeast American Indian on the campus of UNC Pembroke. The solo exhibit will be on display through February 2022. It celebrates the life and legacy of Lowery, a gifted artist and art educator who impacted countless lives across the region. She was a two-time graduate and strong supporter of UNCP and left an indelible mark as the creator of the UNCP Athletics logo (American Indian bust and red-tailed hawk) and was instrumental in the design of the ceremonial mace. The logo has been part of the university's branding for three decades and continues today.www.uncp.edu
