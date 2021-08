Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If I were a mega-famous supermodel, I'd milk it for all the freebies a woman with 68.1 million followers can get. Smoothie mixes, hair growth vitamins, cat litter — whatever a company wanted to send for the chance to be featured on my breathlessly watched Instagram page, my assistant would humbly accept. With as much as they get for free, one has to assume that the products celebrities actually buy must be very, very good. So when Gigi Hadid revealed the one beauty product she spends money on, I listened.