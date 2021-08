Eboni K. Williams has been getting called out by RHONY fans. “Real Housewives of New York” newbie Eboni K. Williams is having a controversial first season on the show. She’s the first black woman ever to become a main cast member. In her attempt to form connections with the other women, she’s already had some tense moments. In fact, she has spoken up about racial microaggressions that people of color are faced with. Eboni has also discussed white fragility, and she had no problem pointing out how interesting it was that she was called angry but her costar Leah McSweeney was not after she got angry and called the other women “h*es” before storming away.