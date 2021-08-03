Applicants Sought for Community Appearance Commission
Mayor Pro Tempore Denise D. Adams is accepting applications from citizens interested in filling a vacancy on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Community Appearance Commission. The vacancy must be filled by a person who has demonstrated special experience or education in a design field, such as architecture, landscape architecture, horticulture, land use planning, historic preservation, or a closely related field. All nominees must be Winston-Salem residents.www.cityofws.org
