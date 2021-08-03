Best sensory toys for babies and toddlers
BabyCenter may earn a commission from shopping links. Everybody knows about the five basic senses: touch, sight, hearing, smell, and taste, and it’s easy to see that babies learn about the world using their senses. According to Shelly Stark, OTR/L (Occupational Therapist Registered/Licensed), “Sensory input is critical for the development of children. This is because it helps support problem solving, coordination, body awareness and social interaction.”www.babycenter.com
Comments / 0