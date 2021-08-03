Best sensory toys for babies and toddlers

Not sure what to do with your baby or toddler in Chicago after maternity leave is over or in the middle of a long cold winter? Looking for a class or lesson to take with your preschooler so you don't have to think of activities to entertain them constantly? Chicago parents can choose from dozens of Parent & Me classes and all of these Mommy & Me classes (and Daddy & Me classes, too!) focus on activities that babies and parents can do together to bond and spend some quality one-on-one time. With swim classes, yoga classes, dance classes, and outdoor activities, there are classes for every kind of family, baby, toddler, and parent to enjoy in the Chicago area.